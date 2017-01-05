Salvation Army Reflects on the 2016 Christmas Season

Another year gone by and another solid result for the Salvation Army's Christmas season.

This year, the Swift Current location experienced perhaps one of it's busiest season's ever.

Major Don Grad with the Salvation Army shared how much food they were able to raise with their Christmas Hampers.

"We've distributed 280 hampers which represents 372 adults, along with the children," he said.

"Those 280 hampers probably represent in the neighbourhood of 30,000 pounds of food, which would include everything from potatoes to cans to the turkey itself."

Major Grad was also pleased with the results of the Angel Tree.

"We had 272 children that were put up on the Angel Tree, which is actually quite an increase over last year of 219 children," he said.

All of the Angel tags got filled and distributed with their hampers. The response was quite amazing."

Major Grad said the entire year was a success for the Swift Current Salvation Army, raising over $249,000, $54,000 over their original goal for the year.