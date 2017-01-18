Sask Residents Agree with Sask Party on Carbon Tax

A new province-wide Insightrix poll conducted last week shows a strong majority of Saskatchewan people oppose Justin Trudeau’s plan to impose a federal carbon tax in Saskatchewan.

When asked - "Do you support or oppose Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s plan to impose a carbon tax on Saskatchewan?"

73 percent of respondents said they opposed the Trudeau carbon tax,56 percent were strongly opposed, while just 27 percent supported a carbon tax, just 9 per cent were strongly supportive.

Swift Current MLA and Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall feels the poll shows that the government's position on the issue of a carbon tax is the same as a majority of Saskatchewan residents.

Wall feels that innovation and adaptation are they way to fight climate change not a Carbon Tax from the Federal Government.

Wall went on to remind residents that the NDP opposition party did not support a government vote in the provincial legislature opposing the carbon tax. He stated he feels the NDP is out of touch and out of step with a

the majority of Saskatchewan people.

The poll was commissioned by the SaskParty and conducted by Insightrix Research, who surveyed 803 respondents online from its online panel of Saskatchewan residents between the dates of January 9 to 12, 2017.

Quotas were set by age, gender and region to match the general population of the province.