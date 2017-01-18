Single Vehicle Roll Over Near Gull Lake

A single vehicle rollover Tuesday morning 15 kilometers south of Gull Lake on Highway 37 has sent one person to hospital. Corporal Countryman from the Gull Lake RCMP Detachment says,"It was a single…
An update on the $680-million Chinook Power Station was given yesterday afternoon at the SaskPower Swift Current Maintenance Center. The site, located northwest of Swift Current, is currently being…
Live Christmas trees should be placed out beside your garbage bin for pick up. The Town of Shaunavon will be picking up your live Christmas trees tomorrow, Wednesday January 18th. Ron Phillips is the…
The City Council for Swift Current was back in action on Monday, Jan 16, 2017. This was their first meeting back from the Christmas break. Council heard a report from Mitch Minken General Manager of…
Shaunavon Town Administrator, Tara Fritz. The Town of Shaunavon is inviting all residents of the community to attend the Strategic Planning Open House being held today. Shaunavon Town Administrator,…
The City of Swift Current celebrated their first World Snow Day yesterday afternoon at the Chinook Golf Course. The fun-filled event presented by the Swift Current Nordic Ski Club and the Southwest…
A Swift Current woman is honouring past and present family members in the fight against diabetes. Diabetes rates continuing to rise in Saskatchewan, with an increase of approximately 3000 diagnoses…
Swift Current City Council will meet for the first time in the New Year tonight. Mayor Perrault, the six Councillors, and City Officials will meet inside Council Chambers. On the docket, tonight is a…
The Southwest Youth Emergency Shelter has officially opened Dorie's House. Yesterday morning the shelter was opened to youths aged 14-17 that are either at-risk of becoming homeless or are homeless.…
South West Terminal continued their recent string of giving to non-profit organizations Thursday morning. The agricultural supply company contributed $500 to Southwest Homes, part of the Christmas…
The weather is forecast to break out of the negative temperatures the next few days, after extreme cold warnings in the southwest this past week. With snow projected to be melting in the day and…
An iconic figure in Saskatchewan has retired from hockey after a career spanning over two decades. Shaunavon's Hayley Wickenheiser has decided to step down from playing the sport after a prominent…
Swift Current - Kidsport received a helping hand Thursday morning. The non-profit organization gifted a $500 donation from the South West Terminal's Christmas Cashback contest. Kevin Patenaude a…
The date for Dorie's House to open its' doors has arrived. The Southwest Youth Emergency Shelter will be officially opening Sunday morning at 9 a.m. to the youths in need across southwest…
A new safety system is in its early stages in the Cypress Health Region. Once independently managed, patient and employee safety will soon become one management system in the health region. The…