Single Vehicle Roll Over Near Gull Lake



A single vehicle rollover Tuesday morning 15 kilometers south of Gull Lake on Highway 37 has sent one person to hospital.

Corporal Countryman from the Gull Lake RCMP Detachment says,"It was a single vehicle, lone occupant rollover. The driver was ejected. The EMS and Gull Lake Fire Department were on scene. The driver was taken to Swift Current Hospital with non life threatening injuries."

Corporal Countryman says no other details are available at this time. The accident remains under investigation.