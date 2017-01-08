Small Structure Fire Contained Quickly by the Swift Current Fire Department

At 2:54 p.m. the Swift Current Fire Department were called to the scene of a structure fire at 26 Central Avenue North.

Upon arriving at the address, the tenant told the fire crew she had a stove top fire inside of her apartment.

Swift Current Fire Department Captain Greg Campbell explained the situation inside the building.

"We entered the structure and there was a small fire burning on the stove. Our firefighters took in a pump can and extinguished the fire. The hallways were fully charged with smoke. The building had been evacuated upon our arrival. We set up positive pressure ventilation and ventilated the entire building. We were basically able to keep the damage limited to the stove area," Campbell told Swift Current Online Sunday afternoon.

The Swift Current City RCMP and the Swift Current and District Ambulance Services Ltd. also responded to the call.

Nobody was taken to hospital as a result of the fire.

The damage was limited to 3 cooking appliances and some smoke damage inside of the building.