Snow Removal in Shaunavon

Snow removal crews at work in Shaunavon.

During the winter season the Town of Shaunavon has both a light one ton truck with a sander and a plough, and a big loader available for when the snow hits.

Ron Phillips is the Director of Operations for the Town of Shaunavon. He says there are areas of the community that take priority for cleaning after a major snowfall. "Well, when we do get snow the first priority is obviously the ambulance route..so tenth avenue over to the Hospital..then the airport is usually number two. And then we do the downtown core..third avenue and Center Street."

Phillips adds that other areas of the town are done on a regular basis as needed.

The Town Crews will put out signs twenty four hours before snow removal will occur in a certain area, and residents are required to have their vehicles moved, or they may be towed.

Snow removal begins early mornings after a major snowfall.

Town residents are reminded that if you see snow removal equipment working in your area, please stay back as visibility by the machines could be poor.