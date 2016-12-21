Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group Inc. Formed in Shaunavon

Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group Inc.



The Board for the Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group Inc. in Shaunavon has been formed.

Board member, Brenda Waldron, says, "We have formed the Board. We're official, the papers have been filed. We're still waiting for the paper documents and we're good to go."

The Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group raises funds and dispenses funds to southwest area persons who need help with medical and travel expenses and support at home during or after any kind of treatment.

Waldron says now that the Board is in place they are looking for volunteers and ideas for fundraising events which they are aiming to kick off in May 2017.

If you are in the Southwest area and have ideas or would like to help you can contact Gail Wallis or Patti Wright in Shaunavon.