Southwest's Unemployment Rate Among Canada's Lowest

Stats Canada's workforce statistics for December 2016 are in.

Canada's unemployment rate is 6.4 %, a decrease of 0.1% from December 2015. The province of Saskatchewan's unemployment rate is at 6.2% an increase of 1.2% from this time last year.

The region of Swift Current and Moose Jaw has been identified as one of the lowest unemployment rates in Canada once again this past month.

The unemployment rate for the southwest region of the province is 3.3%, a rate increase of 0.3% from December of 2015.

Although the unemployment rate is up and population for the region is down approximately 500 residents since this time last year, there are still some positive numbers.

Both the labour force and the amount of employed individuals in the southwest region are up.

December of 2016 saw the labour force increased by 1,100, while the amount of employed individuals rose by 900 in a year-over-year comparison.

The table below including Stats Canada's information will help provide a side-by-side comparison between 2015 and 2016.