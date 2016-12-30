Swift Current Business Victim of a Break in Entering

During the night of December 28, 2016, a business located in the 1000 block of Central Avenue North in Swift Current was broken into.

The suspects gained entry into the building by damaging a rear office window. Once inside the establishment the suspects

stole an undisclosed amount of money, electronics, and non-prescription medications.

The Swift Current City RCMP is asking anyone who has any information regarding this theft to please contact the Swift

Current Municipal RCMP Detachment.