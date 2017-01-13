Swift Current - Kidsport Named Christmas Cashback Finalist

Swift Current - Kidsport received a helping hand Thursday morning.

The non-profit organization gifted a $500 donation from the South West Terminal's Christmas Cashback contest.

Kevin Patenaude a board member with Swift Current - Kidsport spoke about the significance of the generous donation.

"Just to be picked as one of the (finalists) charities in town is kind of an honour. There are definitely lots of charities that can use help but to be picked (for this donation), we're happy with that and to get any donation it goes along ways in Kidsport," Patenaude said.

He said the donation will help approximately one and a half kids in the community.

Patenaude has been with Kidsport for 20 years and shared the best part of the organization.

"To this day we haven't said no to one kid in this community that's needed our help. This money will go in (to our Kidsport account) and help make sure that every kid can play," he said.

General Manager at SWT Monty Reich spoke about his company making the donation.

"(It feels great) giving back to Kidsport and Southwest Homes, both are great organizations here in southwest Saskatchewan," Reich said Friday morning. "Anytime we can help out with any sort of small contribution, we look forward to doing that. It's just one of those corporate things we hope we can continue to keep doing."

The donation comes on the heels of a $5,000 donation made earlier in the week by SWT to the Southwest Youth Emergency Shelter.