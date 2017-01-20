Swift Current Man Wanted on Two Outstanding Charges

The Swift Current Municipal RCMP and the Swift Current Rural RCMP executed a search warrant on the afternoon of January 17, 2017, at a residence located at #15-701 11th Avenue North West in Swift Current. Upon entering the residence the RCMP members located and seized a large amount of suspected stolen property.

53-year-old Neil R. Olson of Swift Current has been charged with one count of Possession of Stolen Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000, and one count of Break, Enter and Theft from a local business.

The RCMP have obtained an arrest warrant for Neil R. Olson in relation to his outstanding charges. The RCMP is asking those with information regarding Olson's whereabout to contact the Swift Current City RCMP Detachment or Crimestoppers.