Swift Current's Christmas Spirit

The City of Swift Current was lit up like a Christmas Tree on Tuesday night.

As the annual Deck the House Holiday Lighting Contest presented by the City of Swift Current and Canadian Tire took place, Swift Current residents decorated their homes to try and win it big; $300 credit to utility bill & $100 gift card to Canadian Tire.

Swift Current City Councillor Ron Toles was one of the three judges for the event and shared his thoughts on the lighting tour.

"We had a really good time. We saw a lot of house that were not in the contest that maybe should have been. There were some that we keep looking for on the list but they weren't there," he said Friday morning.

Eldon Campbell at 221 10th Avenue Northwest was the residential winner, who repeats as the champion for the second straight year.

Canadian Tire Operations Manager and one of the judges Ryan Blacker spoke about the winning house.

"The amount of stuff they put into it, the effort, and the fact that it (their display) came together really nicely (is why they won)," he said.

"They had lights under the snow that lit up the ground, they had the music going in the background, they had a massive variety (of lights on) their front lawn, fences, trees, house, windows, and their roof. There wasn't anything missing it was one giant complete display of lights,"

Second place went to Randy/Colleen Arnold at 259 6th Avenue Southeast and third place was awarded to Pete/Dorothy Quebec at 256 6th Avenue Southeast. Riverview Village Estates was the winner in the commercial category.