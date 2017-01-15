SWT Donates $500 to Southwest Homes

South West Terminal continued their recent string of giving to non-profit organizations Thursday morning.

The agricultural supply company contributed $500 to Southwest Homes, part of the Christmas Cashback contest presented by SWT.

Southwest Homes Human Resource Coordinator Brianna Brodziak spoke about the importance of receiving the donation.

"It means a lot for us to get this donation, we will put it towards good use and (it will go towards) helping the people that we serve in the community," she told Swift Current Online.

Brodziak went on to explain how the donation will be used.

"The money that is donated to us we use for programming, so helping the participants in order to do the things they want to do in the community," she said on Thursday.

General Manager at SWT Monty Reich spoke about the success of Christmas Cashback contest.

"I think this is something we would look at (in the future), there was some great feedback from the communities. We're always looking for opportunities and creative ways to get everyone engaged in giving back as much as we can," he said.

Reich also added that he hopes other businesses and individuals can help support as well.

Southwest Homes supports people in Swift Current with intellectual disabilities.

The three Christmas Cashback winners for the non-profit organizations this year were Southwest Youth Emergency Shelter who received a $5000 donation, Swift Current - Kidsport who were gifted a $500 donation and Southwest Homes who also received a $500 donation.