Temporary Closure of Outdoor Rinks Due to Warmer Weather

With the warmer temperatures, the City of Swift Current has been forced to close the outdoor skating rinks temporarily.

The Parks & Recreation Department closed the outdoor surfaces Thursday to prevent further damage from happening to the ice.

Parks Manager with the City of Swift Current Andy Toth updates the residents on the current conditions of the ice.

"We do have a good base we built up through the cold weather that we did have. Our bases right now, I would say the first half inch to inch is under water right now," he told Swift Current Online.

Of the five rinks, Toth noted that the Highland rink is in the worst shape.

The temperatures are supposed to climb below freezing tonight and the City hopes to have the rinks open for Sunday weather permitting.

