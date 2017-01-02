The FCC and Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association Are Teaming Up

Farm Credit Canada and the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association are teaming up to help keep snowmobilers safe this winter, and help protect crops still out in producers fields.

The signs are 100% free and available for pick up at your local FCC office. Producers had to leave an estimated 1.5 million acres that will have to be combined in the spring. The West Central region of the province had the lowest amount of crop in the bin in the latest crop report. The signs should help the producers keep people of their fields where crops remain.

The signs were delivered to all FCC locations on November 14th. Locations throughout West Central Saskatchewan have had varying levels of signage going out, with the North Battleford location already on their second box of 50. The Rosetown location reported that they've got around 8-10 signs left from their first box of 50, and the Kindersley location had only distributed about 10-12 signs thus far.

The signs are also helpful to snowmobilers in the province, as riding through fields that haven't been harvested, or swathed and left can be dangerous.

For an FCC location near you, click here