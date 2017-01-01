Top Stories of 2016 - #1 New Mayor and Council Announced For Swift Current

The votes have been tallied, and the results are in.

This election's voter turnout has been reported as substantially higher than 2012's election.

Swift Current's municipal election has produced a new Mayor, Denis Perrault, who takes over the reigns from Jerrod Schafer, after serving two terms on Swift Current's City Council.

Surrounding Perrault at Council Chambers for the next four years are two fresh new faces on Council, as well as four familiar faces who are returning for another term after their re-election.

Chris Martens and Bruce Deg are now in the infancy of their first term, with Ryan Plewis, Pat Friesen, Ron Toles and George Bowditch returning to familiar surroundings.

Perrault and the six Councillors are set to be sworn in on November 7th during the first Council meeting of the new term.

Final Election results are posted below.

Mayoral Candidates:

*Perrault - 4058

Fraser - 376

Lewans - 218

City Councillors:

* Plewis - 3248

*Friesen - 2891

*Toles - 2792

*Deg - 1964

*Bowditch - 1822

*Martens - 1651

Carr - 1476

Robinson - 1400

Collier - 1398

Benesh - 1355

Cormier - 1074

Ellertson - 828

Nicholson - 821

Baumann - 814

Allison - 647

Banman - 488

Morin - 263

Parker (Withdrew Candidacy) - 83