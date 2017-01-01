Top Stories of 2016 - #1 New Mayor and Council Announced For Swift Current

The votes have been tallied, and the results are in.
This election's voter turnout has been reported as substantially higher than 2012's election.
Swift Current's municipal election has produced a new Mayor, Denis Perrault, who takes over the reigns from Jerrod Schafer, after serving two terms on Swift Current's City Council.
Surrounding Perrault at Council Chambers for the next four years are two fresh new faces on Council, as well as four familiar faces who are returning for another term after their re-election.
Chris Martens and Bruce Deg are now in the infancy of their first term, with Ryan Plewis, Pat Friesen, Ron Toles and George Bowditch returning to familiar surroundings.
Perrault and the six Councillors are set to be sworn in on November 7th during the first Council meeting of the new term.
Final Election results are posted below.
Mayoral Candidates:
*Perrault - 4058
Fraser - 376
Lewans - 218
City Councillors:
* Plewis - 3248
*Friesen - 2891
*Toles - 2792
*Deg - 1964
*Bowditch - 1822
*Martens - 1651
Carr - 1476
Robinson - 1400
Collier - 1398
Benesh - 1355
Cormier - 1074
Ellertson - 828
Nicholson - 821
Baumann - 814
Allison - 647
Banman - 488
Morin - 263
Parker (Withdrew Candidacy) - 83