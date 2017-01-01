Top Stories of 2016 - #2 Brad Wall, Sask Party Secure Historic Third Majority Government

  • Print
The 2016 provincial election in Saskatchewan wrote another page of political history for the province, an election in which Premier Brad Wall and his Saskatchewan Party secured their third majority government.

Wall Supporters Reacting To Majority Government Announcement

The Saskatchewan Party hold 51 seats in the Legislature, with Cam Broten led New Democrats picking up an additional seat from 2011, bringing their 2016 total to 10.

Wall has become the longest-serving conservative premier in the province’s history, with the Sask Party the first non-social party to win three consecutive elections since 1925.

Wallimage2Supporters cheered throughout the night as additional Sask Party members were either elected or re-elected back to the Legislature. Education Minister Don Morgan and Health Minister Dustin Duncan are among other SP candidates to be re-elected Monday night.

The Premier, voted consistently as Canada's most popular, began the day with wife Tami casting their ballots at Fairview School in Swift Current, within walking distance of the Wall home.

“Every time I drive around my hometown and see my name on someone’s sign they put up, my name to indicate they’re supporting me, that is a humbling thing,” Wall said Monday morning.

Wallimage3

In Wall's native Swift Current riding, he heads to Regina with nearly 6,000 votes. NDP challenger Hailey Clark finished the night with more than 1,000 votes.

Saskatchewan Party headquarters were held in Swift Current at the Palliser Pavillion, where many supporters were eager to usher in another Wall government.

Doug Steele was victorious in the Cypress Hills riding and spoke prior to Wall's entrance.

Wallimage4Steele on stage in Swift Current, joined by his wife and daughter.

As the night progressed and more results rolled in, excitement built in the facility among supporters and reached a high when Wall entered the Pavillion with wife Tami and his parents.

He addressed supporters and championed his campaign message to "keep Saskatchewan strong", telling the crowd and voters that he doesn't take his third nor any mandate for granted.

"We have been given an opportunity to serve, an opportunity to serve the people we love,” said Wall.

Wallimage5

The Premier spoke on the importance of growth economically in the province, which he says leads to increased revenue, which in turn leads to more funding for areas such as healthcare and education.

In Saskatoon Westview, election night brought a much different story for NDP leader Cam Broten who spoke to his supporters hours before news breaking he lost his seat in the Legislature.

Broten relinquishes the seat he carried in 2007 and 2011 to David Buckingham for the Saskatchewan Party.

Buckingham spent two terms as Mayor of Borden, Saskatchewan.

Approximately 232 votes separated the candidates.

“This isn’t quite the night we were hoping for,” said Broten.

“But in a democracy, the elections belong to the voters … Of course I’m disappointed that so many of these talented women and men will not be serving as MLAs, at least not yet.”

The NDP began their provincial campaign plagued with social media based scandal, dropping four candidates in one week with the campaign manager also cut from party ties.

Around the southwest, the Saskatchewan Party swept the board.

In addition to Wall and Steele, Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart maintains his Lumsden-Morse riding and David Marit will represent Wood River.

Speaking to media following his victory speech, Wall said he expects a return to the Legislature in early May, with a budget to follow later in the month or early June.

Wallimage7Known to many as "Brad" in Swift Current, the Sask Party leader said the opportunity to serve his hometown riding has been the "hounor of my life." Many friends greeted the Premier throughout the night.

After two charges were laid against him earlier this fall, Dwayne Gilbertson appeared back in Swift Current Provincial Court on December 20th. Gilbertson was first arrested and released on…

