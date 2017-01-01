Top Stories of 2016 - #3 Major House Fire Destroys Home In Swift Current

Many emergency personnel were on the scene of a blaze ongoing at 450 Russel Crescent in Swift Current early Friday evening.

Neighbouring houses to the north and west sustained damage as strong winds strengthened the fire within mere minutes.

House Fire in Swift Current

No injuries are believed to have been sustained from the fire, however the house directly affected has been entirely destroyed.

The house north of 450 Russel Crescent sustained significant damage.

Garnet Hanson, a neighbour, was able to alert the homeowners of the blaze, allowing them to make their way to safety. He spoke to Swift Curren tOnline's Joey Donnelly on the scene.

"I was standing in my driveway talking to a young couple and I happened to glance over and I could see smoke coming from this house. So I came over and the young couple came with me and then you could see flames coming out. So we went in and hammered on the door and nobody answered and the young girl was going to go in and get the dog. And then when she got in there- I bellered when I got in there."

"Two were in there sleeping," Hanson said. "We got them out and the dog but it happened so fast, I didn't have time to go get my fire extinguisher, and by the time we got over there and got taking them out, it was well enough on its way - that fire extinguisher wouldn't have done anything anyway."