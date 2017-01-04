Two-Car Collision on South Service Rd. E, Scene Now Clear

After the Government of Saskatchewan's announcement yesterday to move to a single Provincial Health Authority, changes have already come to Cypress Health Region. The now-former CEO of CHR, Beth…
Another New Years Eve incident in Swift Current has emerged, and the City RCMP are investigating. During the night of December 31st, 2016, the police report that an unknown male entered a business…
Earlier today, an announcement was made by SaskPower regarding the southwest relocation of the once-proposed Chaplin Wind Project. SaskPower and Algonquin Power have agreed to move the 177 megawatt…
Another year gone by and another solid result for the Salvation Army's Christmas season. This year, the Swift Current location experienced perhaps one of it's busiest season's ever. Major Don Grad…
Although no births took place in Swift Current on New Year's day or even January 2nd, the first baby of 2017 did arrive Tuesday morning. Travis and Kim Boyer welcomed their new daughter Odette…
The provincial government has announced that they have accepted a report the Saskatchewan Advisory Panel on Health System Structure that is recommending that the 12 health regions currently in use,…
A New Years Eve incident has left two Swift Current residents charged. On December 31st 2016 Swift Current Rural RCMP and Southwest Regional Traffic Services Unit responded to a complaint east of Lac…
With 2017 in its infancy, many are in the process of upholding New Years' resolutions. Popular resolutions include going to the gym or dietary changes. For those wanting to maintain their new goals,…
There was a motor vehicle collision late this morning in Swift Current. A car and SUV collided and were leaning into the south ditch of South Service Rd E, right beside KFC and the Trans-Canada…
The RCMP are looking into an incident that occurred during the night of January 1, 2017. A business located on the 1600 block of Cheadle Street West in Swift Current was broken into. The Swift…
The man involved in a standoff with RCMP on Monday is facing charges from multiple incidents. 32-year-old Jordan Marleau, from Swift Current, is facing five charges under the Criminal Code and…
National Parks are going to be busy for the next year as we kick off the celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary. Parks Canada says over 900,000 people applied for their free parks passes last…
32-year old Jordan Marleau appeared in Swift Current Provincial Court this morning. A list of his charges stemming from both the December 21st drug bust, as well as the January 2nd standoff are read…
With temperatures beginning to hover around the -20 mark, and wind chills getting well into the -30s, there becomes a greater importance to protect one's self from the cold elements. Warning…
Changes have arrived for impaired driving laws. With 44% of traffic fatalities in the province being alcohol-related, SGI and the Government decided to incite change. Joe Hargrave, now into his third…