Two-Car Collision on South Service Rd. E, Scene Now Clear

There was a motor vehicle collision late this morning in Swift Current.

A car and SUV collided and were leaning into the south ditch of South Service Rd E, right beside KFC and the Trans-Canada on-ramp.

Emergency services were dispatched shortly after 11am, and were clear of the scene before noon.

It is unknown if any injuries occured in the collision at this time. As well, the cause of the incident remains unknown.

Updates will be given on SwiftCurrentOnline and the Swift Current Live app as they arise.