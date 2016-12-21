Two Charged and One Warrent Issued from Drug Raid

Swift Current RCMP raided a house in the early hours of December 21, at 536 Central Ave North. Two people were in the house at the time of the execution of the search warrant and appeared in court this morning.

Andre Douglas Descoteaux 27 of Swift Current was charged with 10 counts under the Controlled Drug and Substance Act (CDSA) and having proceeds of crime.

A female, Nicole Rae Heschel 27 years old, was charged with one count under the CDSA. She has been released under conditions. Descoteaux has been remanded and is to appear in court on Jan 4, 2017.

There has been a warrant issued for a third person, Jordan Philippe Marleau, 32 of Swift Current.

If anyone sees Jordan Philippe Marleau or know of his whereabouts you are asked to contact the City Detachment of the RCMP at 306-778-4870 or toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS that 1-800-222-8477.