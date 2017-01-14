Warm Weather Could Bring Icy Road Conditions to Southwest

The weather is forecast to break out of the negative temperatures the next few days, after extreme cold warnings in the southwest this past week.

With snow projected to be melting in the day and freezing again overnight, road conditions look to worsen.

Kelley Brinkworth, Manager of Media Relations at SGI, says that caution on roads and highways is always vital for safe travel.

She explains that posted speed limits should be considered the absolute maximum speed, as they are calculated for ideal road conditions.

"If it's really icy out, there's blowing snow, it's foggy or anything like that where you can't see very well on the road, then you just want to speed accordingly and slow down," she said.

The Manager of Media Relations also explains there's some simpler things that can be done to decrease danger on the roads.

"Just leave more distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you so you have more time to stop.

Give yourself a little bit of extra time to get to your destination so you're not tempted to drive too fast for road conditions.

Another thing would be not to use cruise control in slippery conditions," she said.

Brinkworth also recommends clearing all snow from the vehicle windows and windshield so vision isn't impeded while driving.

Those travelling are also reminded to slow down to 60 km/h when passing tow trucks and other emergency services.

Visit the Roadway Report and Cancellations here and the Swift Current Live app for up-to-the-minute weather details before heading out on the road this weekend.