WATCH: On the Scene of a Highway Accident

Gilbertson Faces Sentencing After two charges were laid against him earlier this fall, Dwayne Gilbertson appeared back in Swift Current Provincial Court on December 20th. Gilbertson was first arrested and released on…

Christmas Hampers Ready to go to New Home The Salvation Army has started the process to hand out hampers and gifts to those who need a little help this Christmas season. Hampers have been filled with the donations from residents and…

Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group Inc. Formed in Shaunavon Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group Inc. The Board for the Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group Inc. in Shaunavon has been formed. Board member, Brenda Waldron, says, "We have formed the…

Christmas Tree Giveaway Santa has arrived early in Swift Current. Jerry Wetherealt, a resident of Swift Current, purchased 40 Christmas trees yesterday morning with the intent of giving them to families that can't afford…

City Council Approves Electrical Rate Increase for January Swift Current City Council unanimously approved an electrical rate increase for the New Year. The rate increase will be 3.6% for all Light & Power residential customers within the cities limits…

Phylisia Smiley Case Adjourned Until the New Year A woman who was charged with arson on October 19th appeared via video in Swift Current Provincial Court this afternoon. Phylisia Smiley was accused of setting fire to the historic Clarendon Hotel…

CHR 2017 Strategic Plans Unveiled Last week the Cypress Health Region unveiled their plan of attack for the New Year. Their strategic plans include improving the efficiency and effectiveness of home care, ensuring that the health…

Refreshing Leader's Western Senior Citizens Home The Western Senior Citizens Home in Leader received more positive news last week. The long-term care facility will see a significant facelift on the inside of the building. Beth Vachon CEO of the…

Wind Warning in Effect for the Southwest A wind warning is in effect for the southwest. An approaching upper level disturbance will spread strong westerly winds across southwest Saskatchewan this afternoon. These westerly winds are expected…

Sod Turning Ceremony Starts Construction Phase The Leader Integrated Health Care facility had its official start with a sod turning ceremony on Friday, Dec 17. Minister of Rural and Remote Health, Greg Ottenbreit was on hand to commemorate the…

Rural RCMP Warns Public Of Property Threats The Swift Current Rural RCMP has released a statement regarding complaints they have received over the past month. From October 15th until December 14th, complaints of property thefts were received.…

Morse RCMP Constable Charged in Edmonton The Edmonton Police Service has arrested a Morse detachment RCMP office. Cst. Dale Malbeuf. He was arrested after an incident in Edmonton on Dec 13 in which it is alleged that he pointed a firearm at…

UPDATE - Failure to Yield Leads to Motor Vehicle Collision An update in the motor vehicle collision that occurred in the late morning in Swift Current. Constable Dave White, with the Swift Current City RCMP, details the events which led to the collision at…

'Financial Fluency For the Future' the Goal of SCCHS Business Club At the Chinook School Board meeting earlier this week, students from Swift Current Composite High School were in attendance to showcase their club. The school's business club gave a presentation on…