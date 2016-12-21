  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

 

Watch HERE

 

In the morning of December 21, an accident occured in Swift Current. With traffic backed up for two miles, crews worked quickly to clear the scene to allow traffic to pass through. For video footage of the accident, click the link below. 

 

More Local News

WATCH: On the Scene of a Highway Accident

Watch HERE In the morning of December 21, an accident occured in Swift Current. With traffic backed up for two miles, crews worked quickly to clear the scene to allow traffic to pass through. For…

Two Charged and One Warrent Issued from Drug Raid

Swift Current RCMP raided a house in the early hours of December 21, at 536 Central Ave North. Two people were in the house at the time of the execution of the search warrant and appeared in court…

Natural Gas Leak Scare Near School

At 2:00 p.m., the Swift Current Fire Department was called to the scene of a gas leak at All Saints Catholic School and Ecole Centennial School. By request of the fire department, students at the…

Drug Bust in Swift Current Apprehends $100,000 in Street Value

The RCMP were busy this morning. In the early hour's members from the Swift Current Detachment, The Rural RCMP, and the Regina Dog Service executed a search warrant on 536 Central Ave North. Corporal…

No Casualties on Hwy Accident This Morning

Just before 9:00 am Two vehicle collided on the overpass at the junction of Hwy. 1 and 4. The vehicles were both traveling Eastbound on Hwy 1 when the accident occurred. City RCMP and the Fire…

Gilbertson Faces Sentencing

After two charges were laid against him earlier this fall, Dwayne Gilbertson appeared back in Swift Current Provincial Court on December 20th. Gilbertson was first arrested and released on…

Christmas Hampers Ready to go to New Home

The Salvation Army has started the process to hand out hampers and gifts to those who need a little help this Christmas season. Hampers have been filled with the donations from residents and…
SWCDS

Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group Inc. Formed in Shaunavon

Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group Inc. The Board for the Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group Inc. in Shaunavon has been formed. Board member, Brenda Waldron, says, "We have formed the…

Christmas Tree Giveaway

Santa has arrived early in Swift Current. Jerry Wetherealt, a resident of Swift Current, purchased 40 Christmas trees yesterday morning with the intent of giving them to families that can't afford…

City Council Approves Electrical Rate Increase for January

Swift Current City Council unanimously approved an electrical rate increase for the New Year. The rate increase will be 3.6% for all Light & Power residential customers within the cities limits…

Phylisia Smiley Case Adjourned Until the New Year

A woman who was charged with arson on October 19th appeared via video in Swift Current Provincial Court this afternoon. Phylisia Smiley was accused of setting fire to the historic Clarendon Hotel…

CHR 2017 Strategic Plans Unveiled

Last week the Cypress Health Region unveiled their plan of attack for the New Year. Their strategic plans include improving the efficiency and effectiveness of home care, ensuring that the health…

Refreshing Leader's Western Senior Citizens Home

The Western Senior Citizens Home in Leader received more positive news last week. The long-term care facility will see a significant facelift on the inside of the building. Beth Vachon CEO of the…
winter pic

Wind Warning in Effect for the Southwest

A wind warning is in effect for the southwest. An approaching upper level disturbance will spread strong westerly winds across southwest Saskatchewan this afternoon. These westerly winds are expected…

Sod Turning Ceremony Starts Construction Phase

The Leader Integrated Health Care facility had its official start with a sod turning ceremony on Friday, Dec 17. Minister of Rural and Remote Health, Greg Ottenbreit was on hand to commemorate the…

Rural RCMP Warns Public Of Property Threats

The Swift Current Rural RCMP has released a statement regarding complaints they have received over the past month. From October 15th until December 14th, complaints of property thefts were received.…

Morse RCMP Constable Charged in Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service has arrested a Morse detachment RCMP office. Cst. Dale Malbeuf. He was arrested after an incident in Edmonton on Dec 13 in which it is alleged that he pointed a firearm at…

UPDATE - Failure to Yield Leads to Motor Vehicle Collision

An update in the motor vehicle collision that occurred in the late morning in Swift Current. Constable Dave White, with the Swift Current City RCMP, details the events which led to the collision at…

'Financial Fluency For the Future' the Goal of SCCHS Business Club

At the Chinook School Board meeting earlier this week, students from Swift Current Composite High School were in attendance to showcase their club. The school's business club gave a presentation on…

StatsCanada Shows Saskatchewan Population Steadily Surging

The third quarter of 2016 saw Saskatchewan experience continued population growth. Stats Canada's latest quarterly population estimate pegs the prairie province at over 1.15 million people -…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

More Local News

SaskPower Announces New Record in Power Usage

Shaunavon Hospital Back to Normal Operations

Cowtown Christmas Starts the Season Right

Temporary Relocation of Shaunavon Hospital Emergency Department Entrance

Southwest Hutterite Colonies Honored by the Salvation Army

Shaunavon Town Surveys Out Now

Chinook Reading Program Implementation Assisting Admin and Students

Kids Experience Swift Current from a Different Perspective

Math Marks Continue Upward Trend In Chinook School Division

Drug Raid Court Cases Nearly Closed

Chinook School Board Gathers Today

Caring, Sharing and Remembering in Shaunavon

Swift Current Named One of the Coziest Cities in the Nation

Saskatchewan Accounts for Nearly Half of World Vision Canada's Catalogue Donations

Safe Driving Tips in This Winter Wonderland

Ice Fishing Safety Tips

Local Kids Giving Back to Sick Kids

Human Rights Day

Renovations Done at Shaunavon Post Office

Accident on Hwy 1 Over Central Ave

Local News Archives

Upcoming Events

Christmas Gift Wrap

16 December 2016 3:00 pm - 24 December 2016 3:00 pm

Swift Current Mall, Swift Current





Upward Basketball Camp Registration

19 December 2016 12:00 am - 16 January 2017 5:00 pm

Swift Current Comprehensive High School Gym, Swift Current





Young Adults Hope for a Better Tomorrow AFG

20 December 2016 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The Center (Garden Room), Swift Current





After School Kids Club

22 December 2016 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Fairview Bible Church, Swift Current





Morning Walking for Wellness

23 December 2016 8:30 am - 10:30 am

Stockade at Kinetic Park





Tot Time Play Group

23 December 2016 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Fairview Bible Church, Swift Current





Christmas Eve Service

24 December 2016 7:00 pm

Swift Current Community Baptist Church, Swift Current





Login