Year in Review 2016

Two Charged and One Warrent Issued from Drug Raid Swift Current RCMP raided a house in the early hours of December 21, at 536 Central Ave North. Two people were in the house at the time of the execution of the search warrant and appeared in court…

Natural Gas Leak Scare Near School At 2:00 p.m., the Swift Current Fire Department was called to the scene of a gas leak at All Saints Catholic School and Ecole Centennial School. By request of the fire department, students at the…

Drug Bust in Swift Current Apprehends $100,000 in Street Value The RCMP were busy this morning. In the early hour's members from the Swift Current Detachment, The Rural RCMP, and the Regina Dog Service executed a search warrant on 536 Central Ave North. Corporal…

No Casualties on Hwy Accident This Morning Just before 9:00 am Two vehicle collided on the overpass at the junction of Hwy. 1 and 4. The vehicles were both traveling Eastbound on Hwy 1 when the accident occurred. City RCMP and the Fire…

Gilbertson Faces Sentencing After two charges were laid against him earlier this fall, Dwayne Gilbertson appeared back in Swift Current Provincial Court on December 20th. Gilbertson was first arrested and released on…

Christmas Hampers Ready to go to New Home The Salvation Army has started the process to hand out hampers and gifts to those who need a little help this Christmas season. Hampers have been filled with the donations from residents and…

Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group Inc. Formed in Shaunavon Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group Inc. The Board for the Southwest Chronic Disease Support Group Inc. in Shaunavon has been formed. Board member, Brenda Waldron, says, "We have formed the…

Christmas Tree Giveaway Santa has arrived early in Swift Current. Jerry Wetherealt, a resident of Swift Current, purchased 40 Christmas trees yesterday morning with the intent of giving them to families that can't afford…

City Council Approves Electrical Rate Increase for January Swift Current City Council unanimously approved an electrical rate increase for the New Year. The rate increase will be 3.6% for all Light & Power residential customers within the cities limits…

Phylisia Smiley Case Adjourned Until the New Year A woman who was charged with arson on October 19th appeared via video in Swift Current Provincial Court this afternoon. Phylisia Smiley was accused of setting fire to the historic Clarendon Hotel…

CHR 2017 Strategic Plans Unveiled Last week the Cypress Health Region unveiled their plan of attack for the New Year. Their strategic plans include improving the efficiency and effectiveness of home care, ensuring that the health…

Refreshing Leader's Western Senior Citizens Home The Western Senior Citizens Home in Leader received more positive news last week. The long-term care facility will see a significant facelift on the inside of the building. Beth Vachon CEO of the…

Wind Warning in Effect for the Southwest A wind warning is in effect for the southwest. An approaching upper level disturbance will spread strong westerly winds across southwest Saskatchewan this afternoon. These westerly winds are expected…

Sod Turning Ceremony Starts Construction Phase The Leader Integrated Health Care facility had its official start with a sod turning ceremony on Friday, Dec 17. Minister of Rural and Remote Health, Greg Ottenbreit was on hand to commemorate the…