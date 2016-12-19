  • Print
Details
Category: Agriculture News

Keeping your crop in top quality condition throughout the winter is key as any spoiled grain can have a major negative impact.

With the variable weather conditions at harvest in some areas, it’s very important to monitor the stored grain closely.

Temperature probes or cables can prove very helpful, while some producers prefer to just turn the grain on a regular basis.

Warren Ward is an Agronomy Specialist with the Canola Council of Canada.

"I think most people do have a good idea of what condition the canola went into the bin at. If it did go a little bit hotter during the heat of harvest or maybe it did go in with a little bit higher moisture content. I think generally people do have a good idea of which bins will be at more of a risk, but again it can pop up even in the bin that you wouldn't expect a problem in," he said.       

He notes for producers that may have an issue of heated canola they are a few buyers that handle it.

He also went on to says ideally you want to see 8% or less moisture.

"And about 15 degrees celsius or cooler. At those levels, we would expect to see canola stored fairly well throughout the winter and longer. Some of the issues that can happen are high green seed content, or potentially some green plant material or weed seeds. Those can be where hot spots start to form in the bin," he said.     

He notes if you think there are some hot spots be sure to turn on the aeration or turn the bin.

More Ag News

Tips on Storing Your Crops Throughout the Winter

Keeping your crop in top quality condition throughout the winter is key as any spoiled grain can have a major negative impact. With the variable weather conditions at harvest in some areas, it’s very…
Default Image

Saskatchewan Pulse Growers to Maintain Non-Refundable Pulse Levy

The Saskatchewan Pulse Growers has decided to maintain a non-refundable pulse levy. The issue was a hot topic of debate during their AGM in January with a resolution requesting the pulse levy be…

Loan Amounts Double from FCC

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has doubled the amount of credit available under the FCC Young Farmer Loan. The credit limit will be increased to $1 million from $500,000. “A big focus of FCC’s mandate is…

Heifer Auction Raises Money for Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary

A Dutch Auction for the Arnal Boys Memorial Bursary raised $23,100. The bursary program was started in memory of the boys and their love of agriculture. Diamond K Cattle Company donated a bred Heifer…

Early Calf Nutrition Pays Off Later In Life

Calf nutrition was one of the topics discussed last week at the 11th Annual Manitoba Dairy Conference. Dr Michael Steele, of the University of Alberta, focused on the importance of nutrition from…

Memorial Service for Well-Known Rancher Goes Today

Members of the cattle industry are gathering to say goodbye to one of their own today. Memorial services for Boyd Anderson are being held today in Glentworth. Anderson was a well-known and…

WBDC Field Day Around The Corner

Cattle producers should consider the economics of retaining replacement heifers in their herd. Kathy Larson is the Beef Economist at the Western Beef Development Centre at Lanigan. She told producers…

FCC Releases Canadian Agriculture's Productivity and Trade Report

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has released its latest Canadian agriculture productivity and trade report. The purpose of the report is to look at the overall performance of Canadian agriculture and world…

Benefits of Using Cover Crops

Participants are pleased with the information coming out of this week’s Foraging into the Future Conference. Yesterday participants covered a variety of topics from soil health to water development,…

US Hog Cash Markets See Recent Strength

The director of risk management for Hams Marketing Services says US cash markets have strengthened over the past week or so in spite of the fact packers are easily finding hogs to meet a full…

Foraging Into The Future

The Foraging Into The Future Conference opens today in Swift Current. Regional Forage Specialist Trevor Lennox says the theme for this year’s event is Building Blocks of Success noting that the…

Sask Irrigation Conference Now Open

The Saskatchewan Irrigation Conference opened yesterday in Moose Jaw. Joel Vanderschaaf is the Chair of the Saskatchewan Irrigation Projects Association. He says generally we see about 300 thousand…

Three Vacancies Filled at SFDC Election

The Saskatchewan Flax Development Commission held its fall election to fill three vacancies around the board table. Re-elected to the board are Nancy Johns from Zelma, Shane Stokke from Watrous, and…

SaskCanola Elections Fill Four Positions

SaskCanola held its fall election to fill 4 positions on the board. Six nominations were received to fill the four positions on the SaskCanola Board of Directors. Newly elected to the SaskCanola…

Millennial Take Over

Dr. David Kohl, a renowned agricultural economist is part of the RBC agricultural speakers series presenting "the ten golden rules of management". He talks about how millennial are going to transform…

Recap on Oats Production

It was a mixed bag for oat production this year on the prairies. Prairie Oat Growers Association President Art Enns says Saskatchewan and Alberta had a real struggle, while most of the Manitoba crop…

Lone Tree Project Hoping to Donate Over $30,000 to CFB

The Grasslands Growing Project held their hay auction this week. Committee Member Troy LaForge says they had another good year on the Lone Tree Project noting just off that site alone they should be…

Crop Storage an Issue This Harvest

A reminder for farmers to keep a close eye on your crop in storage. According to the latest edition of Canola, watch delivery points report a spike in heated canola. Growers are encouraged to check…

New Crop Mission Underway

Canadian delegations will be visiting about 17 countries during this year's canadian wheat new crop missions. Groups recently returned home from south america and asia, while others are getting ready…

Cattle Producers Utilizing Winter Feeding Sites

More and more Cattle Producers are extending their feeding options by utilizing winter feeding sites. Ministry of Agriculture Regional Forage Specialist Lorne Klein says there are numerous methods…

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

More Ag News

Sask Cereal Specialist Discusses Fusarium

APAS Annual General Meetings

Strong Sales at Agribition

Lone Tree Project Gives Livestock Producers Chance to Stock Up on Hay

Agribition Wraps Up For Another Year

Cypress Hills Native Wins 2016 International Stock Dog Championship Trials at Agribition

Final Day of Agribition Means Expanded Bus Service

Injury Leads to Death of Horse at the Canadian Western Agribition’s Pro Rodeo

Health Canada Releases Their Research on Neonicotinoid Imidacloprid

Purebred Cattle Shows Continue at the Canadian Western Agribition

Saskatchewan Agriculture HOF Announces Three Inductees

Canadian Cattlemens Association Waits To See What Trump Will Do With NAFTA

Update on Oilseed Markets

2016 Agribition Now Under Way

Farm Succession

MP David Anderson Discusses Potential NAFTA Re-opening

CCGA Offering A Cash Advance

CGC Announces Changes to Ergot Tolerance

First Construction Phase For International Trade Centre Complete

Bovine TB Investigation Has Spread to Southwest Saskatchewan

Ag News Archives

Upcoming Events

Christmas Gift Wrap

16 December 2016 3:00 pm - 24 December 2016 3:00 pm

Swift Current Mall, Swift Current





Upward Basketball Camp Registration

19 December 2016 12:00 am - 16 January 2017 5:00 pm

Swift Current Comprehensive High School Gym, Swift Current





Young Adults Hope for a Better Tomorrow AFG

20 December 2016 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

The Center (Garden Room), Swift Current





After School Kids Club

22 December 2016 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Fairview Bible Church, Swift Current





Morning Walking for Wellness

23 December 2016 8:30 am - 10:30 am

Stockade at Kinetic Park





Tot Time Play Group

23 December 2016 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Fairview Bible Church, Swift Current





Christmas Eve Service

24 December 2016 7:00 pm

Swift Current Community Baptist Church, Swift Current





Login