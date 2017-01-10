Gawdin welcomes Lindgren addition to Broncos

Swift Current Broncos management sent their roster a message yesterday with the addition of overage forward Ryley Lindgren from the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Dealing prospect Carson Dyck and a 2018 third round bantam draft pick to the Hurricanes for Lindgren makes it clear the Broncos believe they can be among the stronger teams in the WHL's Eastern Conference down the stretch and into the playoffs.

"It's good I think that's what everybody in that room wants,” said Broncos captain Glenn Gawdin. “We want to get better. If it's with the guys on this team or bringing in someone new I think we're happy with that. I think we're doing some good moves and going in the right direction.”

Lindgren brings a complete game to Swift Current including an offensive touch that has him up to 14 goals and 28 assists in 42 games this season. He should be able to add something to all aspects of the Broncos' game.

“Obviously he's a great player,” Gawdin said,. “He's got a lot of experience in this league and I think that helps our team too. We've got quite a few veteran players but it never hurts to add another one there and just kind of help out the younger guys.”

The WHL trade deadline is 4pm today and it can't help but be on the minds of players until it actually passes.

“I think it's kind of different emotions for different guys,” Gawdin said. “Times like this guys start to get thinking and worrying about other things maybe they shouldn't worry about that they don't have control over. Our mindset is every day is a new day and whatever happens happens. There might be a couple additions but other than that I think we're comfortable with the guys in here and I think the guys know that.”

Now that the Broncos have strengthened their roster the question is how far can it take them. That's not something their captain is looking to predict just yet.

“That story is going to be told throughout playoffs,” Gawdin said. “We're working to get there, but I think we know we can get higher and get in a better spot. There's certain teams we're trying to catch and I think we're making these trades for that reason. I think just kind of winning every game having that mindset that we're an elite team, believe in that, trust in the systems that they're giving us and playing the Bronco style.”

Once the deadline passes today the focus is right back on the Kootenay Ice. Swift Current hosts Kootenay tomorrow for the fourth and final time this season. The Ice have been busy this week sending stars Zak Sbrosky an Matt Alfaro to Lethbridge for Brett Davis, Colton Kroeker and draft picks.

You can see both new look rosters tomorrow night at 7pm in Swift Current.