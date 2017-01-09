Consistent Attack Leads Kabos Broncos Past Moose Jaw

After suffering their first league loss since October 3rd on Friday, the Kabos Bantam 'AA' Broncos found themselves back in the win column just a day later.

Coming off of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Prairie Storm, the Broncos travelled to Moose Jaw on Saturday and picked up a road win over the Warriors.

Putting constant pressure on the Moose Jaw defence, Swift Current broke through midway through the first when Noah Schindel picked up his fourth goal of the season on the power-play.

The Broncos continued to pepper the Warriors goalie and were able to add a second goal right before the end of the period.

Riley Dekowny found the back of the net with :35 second to play in the opening frame, giving Swift Current a 2-0 lead heading into the dressing room.

In the middle frame, Dekowny tallied his second goal of the game for a 3-0, but despite a 16 shot period, that would be the only goal for Swift Current in the second.

Despite giving up an early third period goal to Moose Jaw, cutting the lead to 3-1, the Broncos would maintain their pressure on the Warriors, which ultimately resulted in Noah Wills restoring the three goal lead at 4-1, and Reed Jacobson scoring an empty-net goal to seal the victory.

Following the win, the Kabos Broncos will now turn their attention towards the Regina Aces, who they will host on Friday night.