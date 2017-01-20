K-Motel Broncos Head East to Battle Prairie Storm

  • Print
A chance to get back in the win column for the K-Motel Midget 'AA' Broncos Friday night.

Coming off of a 7-1 loss on Sunday against the Yorkton Terriers, the Broncos will look for a bounce back on Friday when they visit the Prairie Storm.

The trip to Balgonie, will be the first of the season for Swift Current, who have only battled the Prairie Storm once so far.

In that only meeting between the two teams, the Prairie Storm got the better of the Broncos with a 5-2 win on December 11th.

Swift Current will be looking for a better start Friday night than they had on December 11th.

The Prairie Storm used a first period goal, as well as a pair of power-play goals in the second frame to take a 3-0 lead.

Prior to their loss to Yorkton, the Broncos had won their two previous games and had earned points in three straight.

Following their contest Friday night, Swift Current will remain out east and battle the Regina Vics on Saturday.

Steenbergen, Gawdin & Heponiemi lead Broncos over Ice

Kabos Broncos Set to Battle Aces

Innovation Super League's Second Draw in the Books

Full Line Ag Broncos Lose Early Lead and Game to Mavericks

SWAC Senior Basketball Leagues Get Underway Following Christmas Break

Four Games Scheduled as Super League Resumes

Honouring Their Past the Swift Current Baseball Club Decides on 57's as New Team Name

Broncos add championship goalie while making three deadline deals

SWT Broncos Roll Past Weyburn to Start 2017

Full Line Ag Broncos Play First League Home Game in Nearly Two Months

Gawdin welcomes Lindgren addition to Broncos

Swift Current Baseball Club Announce New Branding Tonight

Broncos add overage Lindgren from Lethbridge

Wildcats Fall Twice in Saskatoon

K-Motel Broncos Dispose of Prairie Storm; End 7-Game Winless Streak

Shorthanded goals topple Broncos against Wheat Kings

Full Line Ag Female Broncos Tripped Up in 'A' Final in Prince Albert

Consistent Attack Leads Kabos Broncos Past Moose Jaw

Broncos rebound with win over PA

New Name to be Unveiled Tuesday Night for Swift Current's WMBL Team

