K-Motel Broncos Head East to Battle Prairie Storm

A chance to get back in the win column for the K-Motel Midget 'AA' Broncos Friday night.

Coming off of a 7-1 loss on Sunday against the Yorkton Terriers, the Broncos will look for a bounce back on Friday when they visit the Prairie Storm.

The trip to Balgonie, will be the first of the season for Swift Current, who have only battled the Prairie Storm once so far.

In that only meeting between the two teams, the Prairie Storm got the better of the Broncos with a 5-2 win on December 11th.

Swift Current will be looking for a better start Friday night than they had on December 11th.

The Prairie Storm used a first period goal, as well as a pair of power-play goals in the second frame to take a 3-0 lead.

Prior to their loss to Yorkton, the Broncos had won their two previous games and had earned points in three straight.

Following their contest Friday night, Swift Current will remain out east and battle the Regina Vics on Saturday.