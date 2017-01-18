Kabos Broncos Look to Build Off of Victory in Melville

Sole possession of second place in the South Division will be on the line Wednesday night for the Kabos Bantam 'AA' Raiders.

With a point in their contest Wednesday night against the Notre Dame Hounds, the Broncos would pull ahead of the Regina Monarchs for second place.

Swift Current will enter their game against the Hounds coming off of an offensive outburst Sunday against Melville.

The Broncos used six different goal scorers en route to a 10-1 win over the Millionaires.

Swift Current will hope that scoring touch stays with them, as they battle a Hounds team that they had no trouble with in their first and only meeting this season.

The two teams met back in October, in a game which saw the Broncos roll past the Hounds 10-2.

Also of note, Broncos forward Reed Jacobson carries a 16-game point streak into their match-up with Notre Dame.

During the streak, which dates back to October 9th, Jacobson has accumulated 21 goals and 19 assists.

Puck drop between the Broncos and Hounds is scheduled for 7:30pm from the Fairview West Arena.