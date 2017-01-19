Kabos Broncos Roll Hounds; Take Over Second Place in South Division

  • Print
A trio of first period goals proved to be more than enough Wednesday night for the Kabos Batnam 'AA' Broncos.

Playing host to the Notre Dame Hounds, the Broncos moved into sole possession of second place in the South Division with a 7-1 victory.

Broncos Captain Reed Jacobson once again played a key role for Swift Current, scoring twice while also adding an assist.

The three point performance extended the forwards goal streak to 6 straight games, and extended his point streak to 17 straight games.

Swift Current was off and running midway through the first period when Levi Lamotte put home his 6th goal of the season.

Later in the period, Keagon Little and Hayden Wilm both found the back of the net as well, giving the Broncos a 3-0 lead after one.

After the Hounds cut into the lead in the second period, Hendrick de Klerk responded for Swift Current, putting the Broncos back up by three.

In the third, Swift Current made sure to put the game to bed.

Jacobson scored twice, while Joe Arntsen picked up his 7th goal of the season, putting the finishing touches on a 7-1 Broncos win.

In goal for Swift Current, Jacob Herman picked up the victory, stopping 21 of the 22 shots he faced.

The Broncos are back in action on Saturday when they visit Weyburn.

