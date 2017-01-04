Late Goal Earns K-Motel Broncos a Point in Regina

The winless drought may have extended to seven games, however, the K-Motel Midget ‘AA’ Broncos did manage a single point Tuesday night in Regina.

Taking on the Capitals in their first game of 2017, the Broncos went back and forth with Regina all night before ultimately ending in a 6-6 tie.

Tristen Sulz, Beau Larson and Jonas Sadden had three point nights in the draw.

Sadden had three assists, Larson picked up a goal and two assists, while Sulz found the back of the net twice, the second of which coming with just over five minutes remaining in the third period to tie the game, while also picking up an assist.

In the opening frame, the two teams traded goals throughout the period.

The Bronco’s opened the scoring on a goal by Ryland Horning.

After the Capitals responded, Rhett Stevenson put Swift Current back out in front, but once again Regina was able to get themselves back on even ground.

The Broncos did take the lead into the first intermission though when Sulz found the back of the net on the power play with 1:01 remaining in the frame.

After two goals in the early stages of the second period put the Capitals up 4-3, Larson responded for Swift Current just seven seconds after Regina had taken their first lead of the game.

Like they did in the first intermission, the Broncos entered the second intermission with a one goal lead, as Andrew Doulias gave Swift Current a 5-4 lead with under three minutes left in the period.

Unfortunately for Swift Current, penalty trouble would put them behind for the second time in the contest.

A pair of minor penalties against the Broncos led to a pair of Capitals goals in a 1:18 span approaching the midway point of the third period.

With the game beginning to look like it may become the Broncos six loss in their last seven games, the Sulz saved Swift Current a point with his second goal of the game.

Next up for Swift Current will be a one game weekend.

The Broncos will travel to Balgonie o Sunday to battle the Prairie Storm.