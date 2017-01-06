New Name to be Unveiled Tuesday Night for Swift Current's WMBL Team

The wait is nearly over.

Since announcing they would no longer be called the 'Indians' back in early September, the Swift Current Baseball Club has been working on a new team nickname, which they are prepared to unveil.

The Club announced yesterday, they will display the new name, colour scheme and logo Tuesday, January 10th at 7:00pm from City Hall.

Swift Current originally announced they would be changing their team name on September 1st, noting the name change was something they had been considering since the Ball Club's 2015 AGM.

The team was originally hoping to have the new name picked up prior to their December AGM, but chose to further extend the process after receiving public feedback regarding the options that had been put forward in a poll.

Swift Current claimed their second WMBL Championship since 2010 this past season by sweeping the Edmonton Prospects in the league championship.