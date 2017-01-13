Papirny set for new start in Swift Current

Through almost four seasons and two long playoff runs Jordan Papirny was the steady presence between the pipers for the Brandon Wheat Kings.



Now the Edmonton product is getting set for his Swift Current Broncos debut this weekend as the Broncos visit Medicine Hat tonight, host Tri-City on Saturday and welcome Red Deer on Sunday.



Papirny arrived in Swift Current on Wednesday after a big deadline deal involving three players and multiple draft picks.



“It's obviously mixed emotions a little bit,” Papirny said. “Saying goodbye to some good friends in Brandon... I'm really excited to be here on a winning team. I'm really familiar with Swift having played them a lot in my career. Just really excited to get going.”



Papirny moves to a team that he has had plenty of battles with throughout his time in the league.



“I was excited,” Papirny said. “Staying in the division so we'll go back to Brandon and play them three more times. I'm thrilled that I'm coming to a winning team. Hopefully I can compliment the back end there. It even gets you more excited to come here knowing how much they wanted me here. I want to battle and show they made the right decision.”

The overage netminder got a front row seat on Wednesday when he backed up Taz Burman in an 8-3 Swift Current win over Kootenay.

“Lots of skill obviously,” Papirny said. “There's some shifty players. I think we're going to be headed in the right direction just play the right way every night we'll be fine.”

Papirny is best known for his playoff success. In 49 WHL playoff games he's won 33 games, 8 series, 2 Western Conference titles and an Ed Chynoweth Cup. From a playoff MVP performance in midget to a medals at both the U16 and U17 tournaments that winning tradition started early.

“It goes back to midget,” Papirny said. “Playing in a lot of those big games we were kind of the underdog that year. Played in some big games and close games. It just kid of carried. In those big games is when I'm at my best.”

He's not coming to Swift Current alone. The Broncos also added forward Ryley Lindgren at the deadline who started his career with Papirny in Brandon.

“He's an unbelievable guy,” Lindgren said. “One thing that pops out for me is his work ethic. He's a great goalie on the ice and his practices he's not lazy. Playing with him from when I was younger we had a really strong relationship. I'm excited to have a familiar face and win some games together.”

The Broncos head to Medicine Hat tonight to face a Tigers team that sits on top of the WHL Central Division. They've lost both of their games against the Tigers this season although one of them went to the shootout.

“That's another one of the fastest teams,” said Broncos associate coach Ryan Smith. “Their forward group will put you on your heels as quick as possible. That's why the first five and seven minutes will be so important to us. We'll have to watch their speed. They've got some tricky players and a good goalie. We need to get pucks deep. We can't turn it over and in our own end we've got to clean it up.”

You can hear tonight's game on The Eagle 94.1 FM with Robertson Family Group Broncos Hockey at 8pm.