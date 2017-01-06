Super League Gets Winter Schedule Underway

Just a total of three games on the ice Thursday night as Innovation Super League got their Winter schedule underway.
Thursday night's results were as follows:
Darwin Seidler defeated Cypress Motors/Subway (Scott Rumpel)
Premier Tech (Dean James) defeated TDK Trucking (Dan Kennedy)
Jaydee Agtech (Scott Lenz) defeated Choice Driving School (Rod Quintin)
The Super League standings following draw 1:
1- Premier Tech (James)- 1-0
2- Jaydee Agtech (Lenz)- 1-0
3- Seidler- 1-0
4- Westax (Kirkpatrick)- 0-0
5- Swift Plumbing & Heating (Wicks)- 0-0
6- Cypress Motors/Subway (Rumpel)- 0-1
7- Choice Driving School (Quintin)- 0-1
8- TDK Trucking (Kennedy)- 0-1
Super League will resume with draw 2 on January 12.