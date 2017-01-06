Super League Gets Winter Schedule Underway Just a total of three games on the ice Thursday night as Innovation Super League got their Winter schedule underway. Thursday night's results were as follows: Darwin Seidler defeated Cypress…

Kabos Broncos Ready For First Meeting of the Season With Prairie Storm The Kabos Bantam 'AA' Broncos will get the 2017 portion of their schedule underway on the road Friday night. After finishing 2016 a strong 11-2-4, the Broncos will begin 2017 by visiting the Prairie…

Swift Current Baseball Club Release 2017 Schedule The schedule for the Swift Current Baseball Club was released on Monday. The defending WMBL Champions are scheduled to open the 2017 season at home against the Moose Jaw Miller Express on June 1st.…

Another Broncos comeback in win over Lethbridge The Swift Current Broncos are making comebacks look almost old hat. Down 4-1 in the second period, Calvin Spencer scored twice including the game winner as Swift Current stormed back to beat a very…

Late Goal Earns K-Motel Broncos a Point in Regina The winless drought may have extended to seven games, however, the K-Motel Midget ‘AA’ Broncos did manage a single point Tuesday night in Regina. Taking on the Capitals in their first game of 2017,…

Legionnaires Begin 2017 With Key Game Against Stars The 2017 portion of the schedule gets underway Thursday night for the Home Hardware Midget ‘AAA’ Legionnaires. Coming off of their Christmas/New Year’s break, the Legionnaires will play host to the…

Gawdin's hat trick lifts Broncos over Blades Glenn Gawdin scored his first WHL hat trick as the Swift Current Broncos beat the Saskatoon Blades 5-4 in overtime for their first win of the 2017 calendar year. Artyom Minulin scored the winner in…

Elder gives Broncos OT win in tribute of crash victims Kaden Elder scored 2:11 into overtime as the Swift Current Broncos beat the Saskatoon Blades 3-2 on the 30th anniversary of the tragic bus crash that killed four members of the 1986-87 team. He said…

K-Motel Broncos Look to Snap 6-Game Winless Skid The 2017 portion of the schedule gets underway Tuesday night for the K-Motel Midget 'AA' Broncos. Having gone winless in their final six games of 2016, the Broncos will hope the new year will help…

Warriors beat Broncos to split home-and-home The Swift Current Broncos knew Moose Jaw would pose a tougher challenge in the back end of their home-and-home. That's exactly what happened as the Warriors knocked off the Broncos 4-1 tonight to…

Legionnaires Look to Maintain Playoff Positioning as 2017 Approaches The Home Hardware Midget 'AAA' Legionnaires are currently in a playoff position with the Christmas/New Year's break upon them. Already 30 games into their 44 game schedule, the Legionnaires sit in…

K-Motel Broncos Search For Consistency in Season Full of Streaks It was a first half full of streaks for the K-Motel Midget 'AA' Broncos. Ultimately hitting the Chirstmas/New Year's break with a record of 9-13-2, the Broncos have already experienced two winless…

Full Line Ag Broncos Wrap Up December Road Swing The month long December road swing will finally come to an end Thursday night. Having not played a single game in the final month of 2016 at home, the Full Line Ag Midget 'AA' Broncos will play their…

Shaunavon Shadows and Silhouttes Leading the Way as SWAC Basketball Ends 2016 Schedule There were six basketball games played on December 20, four at the senior level and two at the junior level. Both the Shaunavon Shadows and Silhouettes remain undefeated in league play as both hosted…