Warriors beat Broncos to split home-and-home

The Swift Current Broncos knew Moose Jaw would pose a tougher challenge in the back end of their home-and-home.

That's exactly what happened as the Warriors knocked off the Broncos 4-1 tonight to split the two games between the rivals and again take sole possession of second place in the WHL East Division.

Swift Current beat the Warriors 6-1 on Tuesday night.

The re-match wasn't as one-sided as both teams had chances and neither spent excessive amounts of time stuck in their own end.

Moose Jaw was the more opportunistic of the two clubs cashing in on their chances in game where the opportunities were close to even.

Zach Sawchenko made 29 saves to earn the win for Moose Jaw, while Taz Burman stopped 22 of 26 Warriors shots.

Brayden Burke scored the lone goal of the first period converting a nice centering feed by Brett Howden for his 7th of the season. Burke would add two assists to his total after being shut out in his two previous games against the Broncos this season.



Moose Jaw extended their lead when Howden busted down his off wing and cut across the front of the Swift Current goal to beat Burman for his 17th of the season.

Swift Current responded shortly after when Tyler Steenbergen deflected and Artyom Minulin point shot to fool Sawchenko. It was Steenbergen's team leading 26th of the season following up on his hat trick in Tuesday's win.

The turning point of the game came less than a minute after Steenbergen's goal when Lane Pederson deflected a Colby Sissons shot off the post. The Warriors immediately turned the puck up ice and Tanner Jeannot scored a similar goal to Howden's for a 3-1 Moose Jaw lead.

Jayden Halbegewachs struck for his league leading 30th goal of the season in the third period for some insurance.

Swift Current pulled Burman for much of the last four minutes in an aggressive attempt to come from behind. Sawchenko made a couple of huge saves on Steenbergen and also robbed Aleksi Heponiemi in tight.

Heponiemi had his five game goal scoring streak snapped in the loss.

Broncos forward Calvin Spencer left the game after a hit at the Moose Jaw line late in the second period and did not return.

Moose Jaw now sits two points up on the Broncos for second place in the division with lots of hockey left to play. The Warriors lead the series 2-1 and the clubs will play each other three more times.

They wrap up the season with a home-and-home with a real possibility of a first round playoff series to follow.

The Broncos had won four straight games coming into tonight's action and will look to get back in the win column on Friday when they host the Saskatoon Blades.

Friday's game will be a special occasion as the Broncos will mark the 30th anniversary of the tragic bus crash that took the lives of Trent Kresse, Scott Kruger, Chris Mantyka, and Brent Ruff in 1986. A memorial to those four young men will be unveiled earlier in the day at the site of the crash.

