Alzheimer's Awareness Month Spotlights Support for Disease

January is scheduled for Alzheimer's Awareness Month across Canada.

Alzheimer's is a type of dementia, which along with all other types of dementia, has no cure.

Laura Hirtle works out of The Meadows in Swift Current, and is a First Link Coordinator with the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan.

She explains dementia and Alzheimer's Disease don't discriminate who they affect.

"It doesn't just affect the individuals diagnosed, it really affects the whole family. Getting an early diagnosis, knowing what's happening - what is causing the symptoms, as well as making the appropriate plans and putting the appropriate supports in place is really important. It's important to do that sooner than later to reduce any likelihood of a crisis occurring," she said.

Hirtle also shares that awareness for Alzheimer's throughout the year is important, not just during the 31 days of January.

"I just want to encourage people to contact us if they have any questions or concerns about themselves or even somebody else. We can help people know how to get a diagnosis and how to prepare for that doctor's visit. People don't need to have a diagnosis in order to access our services, so we can support somebody from the very beginning to the very end," she said.

The First Link Coordinator encourages those wanting more information on dementia support to learn the ABC's of dementia.

Those looking to understand Alzheimer's further can either visit the Alzheimer Society of Saskatchewan's website or sign up for a January 31st information session via Telehealth live video



Laura Hirtle also says she welcomes people who are interested in learning more to call her at (306) 773-2683.