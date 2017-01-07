Cypress Health Region Introduces Interim-CEO

Larry Allsen will be taking over the reins as Interim-CEO of the Cypress Health Region, while Beth Vachon moves into a special advisor position to the Deputy Minister of Health.

The move comes after the Government of Saskatchewan announced earlier this week they will be moving to a single Provincial Health Authority, resulting in Vachon's temporary departure from the health region.

Allsen will retain his position as Chief Financial Officer and VP of Corporate Services while also taking on the responsibilities of CEO of the Cypress Health Region.

Swift Current Online has a chance to speak with Allsen on Thursday morning as he shared his initial thought of becoming Interim-CEO of the Cypress Health Region.

"It was a shock at first, yet rewarding at the same time. That what I've done in my 30 years has been recognized and I can continue to lead this region forward," Allsen said.

He also went onto to speak about the direction of the health care region.

"I think our region is one of the strongest regions in the province. I believe that our direction as all the regions in the health system have been thinking and acting as one, I don't think there are any drastic changes that we need to go forward with. Really there is not a lot of things that you ought to go change, know that there is potential going to be a change coming in nine months," he said during an interview.

The Cypress Health Region said until health care changes are made "it's business as usual," in the health region. The health region notes the only change so far has been Vachon's secondment.