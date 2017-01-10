Dorie's House Receives $5,000 Donation

With 47% of the vote, the Southwest Youth Emergency Shelter is the winner of this year's Christmas Cashback contest presented by South West Terminal.

The Southwest YES received their $5000 cheque yesterday morning at Dorie's House.

Executive Director of the Southwest YES Betty McDougall shared the excitement level behind receiving the donation.

"Just totally excited, thrilled and overwhelmed on two levels. On the support from the community with the voting and with the support from SWT in actually having a project like this," McDougall told Swift Current Online.

She went on to speak about the honour of being nominated as one of the three finalists.

"There are so many tremendous organizations (in the community). All of the non-profits that are out there are working very hard to provide services to the community, so to even get to the top three was very overwhelming," she said. "In many ways satisfying too, the board, the community, the trades and builders have worked really hard to get us to this point. To have this acknowledgment in that form is really gratifying."

The other two finalists for the contest were Kidsport - Swift Current and Southwest Homes who will both receive $500 donations from SWT.

Monty Reich General Manager at SWT spoke about his companies involvement with the community.



"South West Terminal is very engaged in giving back to the community. We're a very southwest focused company and we do our part as much as we can to try and contribute to charitable organizations or organizations that are in need. We really enjoy it as our staff and employees from the local communities in southwest Saskatchewan and we try and do our part to give back as much as we can," Reich said Monday morning.

The Southwest YES believes the donation will go towards furnishing inside of Dorie's House.