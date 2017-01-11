Extreme Wind Chill Values Across the Southwest

Very cold wind chill values are being experienced across Saskatchewan.

An Arctic high pressure ridge brought cold temperatures near minus 30 overnight which, combined with winds of ten to fifteen kilometers an hour, produced extreme wind chills of minus 40 or lower.

These extreme cold conditions are expected to moderate over the province this morning.

A fast moving weather system will bring milder air into the area later today and this evening, however it will be accompanied by some light snow and blowing snow.

More extreme cold conditions are in the forecast for Thursday.