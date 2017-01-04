Multiple Incidents Leave Swift Current Man Facing Six Charges

The man involved in a standoff with RCMP on Monday is facing charges from multiple incidents.

32-year-old Jordan Marleau, from Swift Current, is facing five charges under the Criminal Code and Controlled Drug and Substances Act stemming from an incident in Swift Current on December 21st, 2016.

He is also facing one charge from the January 2nd standoff.

Marleau's charges include:

- Possession of Cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

- Possession of Codeine for the purpose of trafficking

- Possession of Methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

- Possession of Marijuana

- Possession of over $5,000 worth of Canadian currency obtained by a defense punishable by indictment, and

- Resisting members of the RCMP by refusing to exit the residence he occupied, after being requested to do so.

Marleau was remanded in custody and moved to a holding facility in Regina.

His next court appearance will be by video on Monday, January 9th.