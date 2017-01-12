Pattison Agriculture Born From Two Good Companies

Pattison Agriculture is the new name of what was formerly JayDee Agtech and Maple Farm Equipment.

Darren Didychuk President of Pattison Agriculture explains what happened. He said, "what we've done is taken our ownership in two different John Deere dealers and consolidated to a new dealership which covers 17 communities in Saskatchewan and Manitoba and we've rebranded it under the Pattison Agriculture name."

Didychuk remains committed to the communities and feels that nothing will change. He said, "Other than the name change we are taking our rich history of the former JatDee Agtech and the former Maple Farm Equipment and we're just embedding that into our future with Pattison Agriculture, adding into the mix Jimmy Pattison's love for and commitment to communities, and a strong customer service mentality and bring that together in a new name."

The new company will employ 440 people and will be headquartered in Swift Current.