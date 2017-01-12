Recycling Efforts Continue in Shaunavon

The Town of Shaunavon says recycling efforts are continuing in the community since the bins from Triways were delivered a couple of months ago.

Residents are reminded that pick is every four weeks split between the east and west sides of the community, and bins should be left in the back alley, unless you have been notified by the Town of garbage collection in the front of your home. Recycling bins should be three feet away from anything to allow for the load arm to properly pick them up, and the front of the recycling cart should face the back alley.

Shaunavon Town Administrator, Tara Fritz, says, "If residents do feel, now that it's been in place for a couple months, they feel that they need additional pick up they can contact Triways directly. The resident will have to pay for that secondary pick up on their own."

For information on Recycling for the Town of Shaunavon you can go to their website or stop by the Town Office.