Strategic Planning Open House in Shaunavon

Shaunavon Town Administrator, Tara Fritz.



The Town of Shaunavon is inviting all residents of the community to attend the Strategic Planning Open House being held today.

Shaunavon Town Administrator, Tara Fritz, says, "The members of the public are invited to drop in anytime from two until seven at the Crescent Point Wickenheiser Center. And there'll be project displays, findings from the Community Survey to date and to provide further input about the town and their vision for its future."

Fritz says they are welcoming public feedback regarding the issues or actions arising from the Community Survey before incorporating them into the Strategic Plan for consideration, so this gives everyone a chance to come out and be heard.

Fritz adds as well that the input from the Community Survey will be very valuable as we move forward with the community's Strategic Plan and the Town would like to thank everyone who took the time to complete it.