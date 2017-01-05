Suspect in New Years' Eve Theft Currently On The Loose

Another New Years Eve incident in Swift Current has emerged, and the City RCMP are investigating.

During the night of December 31st, 2016, the police report that an unknown male entered a business situated at the 1700 block on the North Service Road East in Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

The unknown male, pictured above, stole an undisclosed amount of cash. He then fled the scene driving a dark coloured four door car.

Those with information regarding this theft are asked by the Swift Current City RCMP to contact their Detachment at 306-778-4870, or 310-RCMP

As well, those with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.