Swift Current's First World Snow Day a Success

The City of Swift Current celebrated their first World Snow Day yesterday afternoon at the Chinook Golf Course.

The fun-filled event presented by the Swift Current Nordic Ski Club and the Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre featured cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and tobogganing.

Ian Rewcastle Organizer of the Swift Current Snow Day event shared how he came across the idea.

"I was at a cross-country Saskatchewan meeting in the fall and the president of cross-country Canada whose name escapes me was telling us about it. So I went online and checked it out and thought it would be pretty cool to do something internationally," he said Sunday afternoon.

He then contacted the Southwest Newcomer Welcome Centre and told them about his idea.

Swift Current and Humboldt were the only two communities in Saskatchewan to honour World Snow Day with outdoor activities. 478 in 46 countries

Rewcatle was ecstatic when speaking about the large turnout the first year event had.

"It's great - I was crossing my fingers wondering how many people we'd have. We had no idea how many hot dogs to buy (for the families), but this is great," he told Swift Current Online.

The attendance for the event was large enough for Rewcastle to say "I think we can keep going with this (in years to come)"

In total there were 478 World Snow Day events this year in 46 different countries.