Two-Car Collision on Hwy 4, Emergency Crews Still on Scene

Maple Creek will be without a noteable event for at least 2017. The Cowtown Pro Rodeo, previously scheduled for July 20th-22nd, has been cancelled. The rodeo committee cited the event's high costs as…
The Shaunavon Fire Department was called out to assist at a structure fire in Eastend. The Eastend Fire Department was called out to a structure fire in that community this past Tuesday. Eastend Fire…
A local Swift Current business has tied their line of work into a charitable donation last week. The Hearing Place teamed up with the Swift Current United Way for a December, 2016 fundraising…
January is scheduled for Alzheimer's Awareness Month across Canada. Alzheimer's is a type of dementia, which along with all other types of dementia, has no cure. Laura Hirtle works out of The Meadows…
With winter continuing to bring warm temperatures, melting and freezing snow can cause damage on more than just roadways. As is the case on the roads, ice build-up can cause problems on roofs as…
Members of the Chinook School Board were at Fairview School yesterday to discuss a recent report from the Government of Saskatchewan. The Educational Governance Review Report by Dan Perrins, hired by…
The City of swift Current passed a motion Monday night in regards to applying for funding for the Waste Water Collection and Expansion Project. Council heard from Mitch Minken General Manager of…
A new province-wide Insightrix poll conducted last week shows a strong majority of Saskatchewan people oppose Justin Trudeau’s plan to impose a federal carbon tax in Saskatchewan. When asked - "Do…
A single vehicle rollover Tuesday morning 15 kilometers south of Gull Lake on Highway 37 has sent one person to hospital. Corporal Countryman from the Gull Lake RCMP Detachment says,"It was a single…
An update on the $680-million Chinook Power Station was given yesterday afternoon at the SaskPower Swift Current Maintenance Center. The site, located northwest of Swift Current, is currently being…
Live Christmas trees should be placed out beside your garbage bin for pick up. The Town of Shaunavon will be picking up your live Christmas trees tomorrow, Wednesday January 18th. Ron Phillips is the…
The City Council for Swift Current was back in action on Monday, Jan 16, 2017. This was their first meeting back from the Christmas break. Council heard a report from Mitch Minken General Manager of…
Shaunavon Town Administrator, Tara Fritz. The Town of Shaunavon is inviting all residents of the community to attend the Strategic Planning Open House being held today. Shaunavon Town Administrator,…
The City of Swift Current celebrated their first World Snow Day yesterday afternoon at the Chinook Golf Course. The fun-filled event presented by the Swift Current Nordic Ski Club and the Southwest…
A Swift Current woman is honouring past and present family members in the fight against diabetes. Diabetes rates continuing to rise in Saskatchewan, with an increase of approximately 3000 diagnoses…