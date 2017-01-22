Two-Car Collision on Hwy 4, Emergency Crews Still on Scene

There was a two-car collision at the intersection of Highway 4 and the Highway 1 off-ramp this afternoon in the City of Swift Current.

Emergency services were dispatched at approximately 3 p.m., and are still on scene continuing the cleanup.

No significant injuries have been reported to the RCMP during the collision, but a traffic light was damaged enough to be removed.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

Updates will be released on Swift Current Online and the Swift Current Live app as they become available.