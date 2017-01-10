SWT Broncos Roll Past Weyburn to Start 2017

Although a new year, it was more of the same for the SWT Pee Wee 'AA' Broncos over the weekend.

The South Saskatchewan Minor Hockey League leaders continued to pad their lead at the top of the standings with a pair of victories in Weyburn on Saturday and Sunday.

A total of nine different Broncos found the back of the net as Swift Current skated away with wins of 5-0 and 9-3.

Dayne Feicht led the way for the Broncos over the weekend picking up two goals and four assists, while Daniel Ganert pitched in three goals and Jaydon Jessiman tallied two goals and two assists.

With the two victories, Swift Current continued to maintain full control of the top spot in league play.

With eight games remaining on the schedule, the Broncos lead the second place Estevan Bruins by nine points.

Swift Current will have an opportunity to all but lock up the number one seed over the weekend.

The Broncos will play host to the Yorkton Terriers for three games.

The two teams will meet on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.